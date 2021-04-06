In the mail?

I got online and it said Social Security recipients should receive their stimulus checks on April 7.

MLB whiffs

So now MLB and the PGA have thrown their hats in the political ring I guess. We’ll just have to stop watching baseball, too. It’s a shame, because I really love the Royals, but I won’t support them when they follow these lies. Let me ask them something: Are you going to take the Atlanta Braves out of Atlanta, too? You’d better do that, too.

Which laws?

I was reading the article about the relocation of the cell tower, and in it I saw a statement by Councilman Myers that “it is against state and federal law for an elected official to vote on utility based on health.” Could you please site those laws for the readers?

Editor’s note: The council can vote on anything it wants to; the question is whether the results would be legally enforceable. In the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Congress added a provision that state and local governments are prohibited from denying permit applications for cellular towers based on the environmental effects of radio frequency radiation, as long as Federal Communications Commission guidelines are followed. In City of Arlington v. FCC, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that FCC regulations supersede those of state and local governments regarding cellular towers.

Better site

Concerning the article about the AT&T cellphone tower out by the water tower on I-29, why does AT&T have to have it on the South Side bound traffic where the residential area is at? Why can’t they have it on the opposite side the same area the water tower is at and stay away from the homes?

Media darling

Well it’s certainly no surprise that even before the investigation got underway, the media has proclaimed that Biden’s son will be found not guilty. After all, it’s Biden’s son, not Trump’s.

Tolerance,

after the purge

In this crazy mixed up world we live in, why can’t we create a new subject in our schools that teaches responsibility, accountability, respect and tolerance? First we must weed out all pro-socialist educators.

Overdose

All these drug overdoses we’re having here in town, and I guess it’s nationwide, might possibly have something to do with these people getting their stimulus checks and thinking, “Now I have all this money to use for this.” Just a thought.