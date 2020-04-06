No MBA needed

I have an explanation. If you need, let’s say 1,000 of any item, you call the first vendor, and he only has 100. You take those, and call the next vendor, and on and on until you get the 1,000 you need. You might have 10 different vendors or more depending on how many each vendor can supply. No, I don’t have an MBA, but I really think a first-grader can understand this. You’re welcome.

Brain check

I’m calling about Brian Myers calling people of the city morons and idiots. I do not live in the city of St. Joseph, I live outside of it — thank God — but if I went to a council meeting and he spoke to me like that, I would definitely give him a piece of my mind. I think he needs to have his brain checked. I can’t believe that you, being a council member, would even speak to people like that. I don’t know who you think you are.

God’s eye

I would like for the person who took the handicapped tag out of my husband’s car to realize they’re issued to people for a specific reason. He has had a triple bypass and also has excruciating pain in his back. We may not know who the individual was who took it, but perhaps you need to open the Bible and read the commandments. God knows who you are, even though we don’t.

Investigate this

To Rep. Josh Hawley: Don’t worry about starting an investigation on China. Do your job and start an investigation into why supplies the health care network needs are having to be bid on by the states.

Editor’s note: Josh Hawley is a U.S. senator.

Hoop nightmares

This is to the ignorant parents and ignorant children who are going to Krug Park basketball court and playing basketball in close proximity to each other. How ignorant.

Stop the hate

In reply to “Follow the money”: The hatred of President Donald Trump that spews from the mouths of some people is totally and utterly disgusting. To suggest that any president will have to borrow money from China is the most childish and ridiculous statement ever. Every administration has financial stability to fall back on in case of a crisis such as this. The stimulus money is not a gift; it will be paid back when we file our taxes. We’re all in this together. So try to nix the hateful comments and think positively.