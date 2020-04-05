A blessing

I’m old and I live alone. I am amongst the most vulnerable for this coronavirus. My daily paper is a blessing to me. Thank you.

Day cares, too

While we’re closing all the schools because it’s not safe for students to go to school during this pandemic, it probably isn’t a good idea for small children to be in day care either.

Needs no help

The news media, Democrats and anyone else are not trying to make Trump look bad. Trump is doing a very good job at making himself look bad. Some people just can’t accept it.

Stubborn Parson

All the experts, doctors and scientists are saying the nation should be sheltered in place. Yet the politicians stand in the way, one of them being our own Missouri governor.

Cuomo’s stumbles

Any intellectually honest person realizes Andrew Cuomo has failed the people of New York. The lack of preparedness by the government has directly led to the disaster that has developed there.

Strange case

How can a disgraced Missouri governor get thousands of face masks for a photo op to give law enforcement when hospitals and other frontline responders do not get any face masks? Seems funny to me.

Talking down

I can’t believe that Councilman Brian Myers is speaking down to people, calling them morons and idiots. Just who does he think he is?

Prison questions

You know, there’s been so much on every news channel about the coronavirus and the big companies and stuff we have here. I’m wondering about the prison and the employees there and the prisoners. Who’s watching them? Are they guarded? Are they using masks? Are they taking care of the people that work there and the people that are inside? I don’t see anything in the news here in St. Joe about that. It’d be interesting if somebody could look into that.

Little bug

9/11 will go down in history and be remembered forever as the time that we were attacked by terrorists. The spring of 2020 will be remembered as the time that the world come to a slow crawl. We’re held hostage in our own homes by a little bug.