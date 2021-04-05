Pay your share

I’m surprised I have to say this, but giant corporations that make billions of dollars off the taxpayers in the U.S. shouldn’t pay less in taxes than a teacher does, or a firefighter or a police officer. They should pay more, because they make billions of dollars.

Plenty has changed

Biden says nothing’s changed at the border. How sick in the head is that old man? He hasn’t even been to the border, and neither has his famous vice president — and he put her in charge of it. Then you see on the news where they’re dropping these 4- and 5-year-old children over the border wall about 14 feet. That is utterly ridiculous. And Biden says nothing’s changed at the border?

In a fog

Of course Hunter Biden can’t remember dropping off his laptop.

Total control

The onset of COVID-19 has created the perfect platform for the government to be able to control your life. Where you go, what you can do, you gotta wear a mask even though there’s a 99% survival rate. How long until we have vaccine passports to be able to cross state lines? And that is coming. Pretty soon you’ll need it to even go in a store. These people are about total control. They’re just getting warmed up.

Keeping up

The person who wrote that the Second Amendment refers to muskets needs to go read the Second Amendment, and also the Federalist Papers. The Second Amendment does not mention muskets; it says “arms.” And if you read why the Second Amendment was written, it’s because the Founding Fathers knew the American people did not want a tyrannical government or army to push them around. Therefore, they wanted the citizens to be armed. And as weaponry increased, the need for the citizens to own the same weapons that the government had increased also.

Your papers, please

As the chief head jester, Joe Biden is such a hypocrite. He says people need to have a passport that shows they have had the vaccine in order to fly, but he doesn’t think anyone should have to show ID in order to vote. They’re all a bunch of hypocrites.

Editor’s note: President Joe Biden has said vaccine passports should come from the private sector, though he has indicated that the federal government would help develop guidelines for them.