Don’t forget us

I’m a senior who does not have a computer or any of the social media devices to get information on the virus pandemic. Please do not forget us. We need that information too and depend on the paper and TV, such as it is. I like the paper so I can go back and reread it if I need to. So please don’t forget us. We also matter.

Seeing conflicts

President Donald Trump and his family are not allowed to participate in and receive any funds out of the stimulus package. Also, the members of Congress are not allowed to receive any help or assistance out of the stimulus package. And Brian Myers and his family should not be allowed to receive any benefit from any rules or regulations that are passed in the city of St. Joseph with him on the City Council. He or any other member of the City Council should not be allowed to vote on things that are a conflict of interest.

Dirty money

If this mess about the virus doesn’t get fixed before long, we don’t have to worry about handling this dirty money.

Essential guns

How is it, according to federal guidelines, that gun shops and shooting ranges are essential?

Masks work

In Japan, they have one of the lowest infection rates in the world. You want to know how they do it? All they’re doing is requiring every citizen to wear a surgical mask. They aren’t even sheltering in place.

American question

When I got to the Census question that asked what race I was, I picked Caucasian, and then it wouldn’t let me go on to the next page until I wrote in what nationality. Well, I’m American. I think most of us are. We’re all descendants of some other nationality, but if you’ve been in America your entire life, you’re an American. So I put American in that spot and moved on.

Delve deeper

How come your article on the man who was arrested for his marijuana then released didn’t tell us how many pounds of marijuana he had at the time of his arrest and sentencing? I think we’d all be interested in knowing if he was arrested for multiple pounds of marijuana. Please investigate and let us know.

Evenly applied

The front page article ‘Getting serious’ says it all. Essential businesses should only conduct business that makes them essential. It is totally unfair to close a small business, while the big chain stores sell non-essentials on one side of the store under cover of selling groceries on the other side. This is where enforcement should start.