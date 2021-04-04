The few

To the dummy who called in about sore losers and negative attitudes, this wasn’t just about losing an election. It’s about losing Christianity, culture and our country. With Biden in office, he’s letting only 3% or 4% of the country tell him what to do. Wake up.

ID for everything

Don’t these people realize you just need an ID to vote? You need an ID for food stamps, you need an ID to buy beer. So this is ridiculous.

Endless supply

I was reading about Biden wanting to boost the offshore wind energy. Why don’t we just use the hot air in Washington, D.C., for energy? There’s probably enough there to power 1,000 of those windmills.

Voters say otherwise

If Republicans want “total control of the country,” why are the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and the office of president all controlled by Democrats?

Nothing to read

Here we go again with the progressive left offended by everything. They’re now pulling some of the Captain Underpants storybooks because they purportedly have “passive racism.” So evidently, anything these people don’t like is now racist. Kids are not going to have anything left to read.

What about us?

I keep seeing people who have gotten their stimulus checks, and I’d like to see if someone can answer whether us people on Social Security are going to get ours or not. I haven’t heard anything about us getting ours. I would sure appreciate an answer.

Who’s on first?

I was just wondering if this year someone at the sports page could actually figure out how to print the baseball standings more than once a week so we can keep up with what place the team is in.

If you can

An article in the paper said that St. Joe police officers might want to work in Kansas City as police officers. I don’t think so. If they go to Kansas City, they’ll be expected to actually catch criminals.

Off Broadway

Joe Namath has set a new record, and it’s not in football. He has now appeared in more performances for Social Security than Carol Channing did in “Hello, Dolly,” and he did it all in less than a month.

Mask issue

The U.S. presently has an unlimited and unknown number of individuals entering the country at its southern border. These individuals, for the most part, are being transported to locations all over the U.S. It should be obvious why Biden is once again asking everyone to wear a mask, to prevent another surge of COVID-19.