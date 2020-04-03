Too close

If we are all supposed to observe the shelter in place, and observe the social distancing, why am I seeing on TV and in the newspaper, the president of our local college, the intercollegiate athletics director and the newly appointed men’s basketball coach standing next to each other? Oh, wait. This is college. That’s right. We all know what’s important in college.

Keeping up

I really like that you list the pandemic numbers in the newspaper on the front page. Thank you very much. This is very interesting and easier to keep track of.

Slap in the face

I saw on the front page, “Cannabis POW now on parole.” What’s he thinking, comparing himself to a prisoner of war? He was a criminal. He violated the law. He wasn’t a prisoner of war. That’s just so disrespectful to all the veterans and everybody who actually were prisoners of war.

Follow the money

I was just wondering, this stimulus money is going to help people, yes. But where is President Donald Trump getting all this money that he’s giving to people? Is he borrowing it from China, that started all this in the first place? Something’s wrong here.

Give it up

Just a few things you could give up so you could feed your own precious children. You could give up your cigarettes, your tattoos, your fancy phones, your artificial nails, your beer, your drugs and things like that. And then you could take care of your own children. Please think about this.

Early birds

I have a request. Could we please get the times for the seniors to go to the grocery store? I have called Price Chopper several times and nobody answers. So could you please print in the paper so we older folks will know the times?

Editor’s note: The reserved shopping hour is 7 to 8 a.m. at Hy-Vee and Price Chopper and 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday at Walmart.

Defining dad

You know, everybody knows the definition of a deadbeat dad is someone who doesn’t pay child support, which my ex never did. But he also blames his son instead of supporting him when his son’s car gets stolen right by our house. So there you got two definitions of a deadbeat dad.