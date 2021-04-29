Safety focus

The area on Pear Street where two adults and three children lost their lives is a deep drainage ditch. How about putting a guardrail there so another deadly accident will never happen again in that area?

Open your eyes

Joe Biden has no idea how to run this country. He’s listening to Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and the rest of the squad. They’re running the country, not Biden. Biden has no agenda. All he wants to do is spend, spend, spend. There comes a time when you spend yourself into bankruptcy, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. The American people cannot see that. They need to open their eyes and see what they’re doing to this country. They are tearing it apart, piece by piece.

Mascot change

Why doesn’t Central change their mascot name from Central Indians to something else? Savannah had an uproar up there about their Savages, so maybe Central should change theirs, too.

Editor’s note: Savannah didn’t change the name of its mascot but decided to do away with the Native American imagery.

Disheartened

I couldn’t believe watching Biden saying words that meant absolutely nothing. But the worst part was the way the participating people looked. Their appearance was disgraceful, to be representing our country for the rest of the world to see. Trump’s wife got so much unnecessary criticism, but her appearance was always tasteful for the occasion. This was absolutely disheartening to watch.

A broad brush

So Dr. Stuber, according to you no Republicans care about poor people. That is what’s wrong with our country, when someone like you lumps a group of people all together and says something stupid like that. Can I say that all Democrats are communists and baby-killers? No, because some of them are decent people — with bad ideas.

Pay for it

With all the new stops they want to put in Downtown on all these blind corners, the city ought to pay for every accident that occurs.