Major complaint
Yes, students have decided. There are 40 declared majors in English, but there are no majors in Western President Matthew Wilson’s new esports program. Serious studies are being sacrificed for gaming.
Editor’s note: The academic component of the esports program was scheduled to be voted on Wednesday afternoon, so there is no ability at this point to declare a major in esports at Missouri Western State University. If approved, students would have that opportunity.
Papers, please
With no money, why does the St. Joseph School District think it is necessary to spend $17,500 on a digital sign for Hosea school?
Crying wolf
People are starting to treat the Democrats like the little boy who cried wolf. People can only take so many weeks of doom and gloom before they stop listening.
Burger stamp
The only thing that’s keeping the post office going is the volume of online packages shipped. How many of you mail letters anymore? Shipping costs are the fee we pay to get our items. Charging an online tax on them is like charging for postage on a hamburger in a restaurant.
God’s wrath
If God is looking down on us and sees how we’re treating his Earth and his creatures, he cannot be happy with us.
Stimulus questions
I don’t understand how Mosaic hospital, as a nonprofit, can still get federal stimulus. Nor do I understand why their gift shop can remain open when they don’t pay taxes back to the city, county, or state and yet other small businesses in St. Joseph that do have to pay taxes are made to shut down.
Editor’s note: Stimulus funding is available to both for-profit and nonprofit hospitals.
No blame
It makes one wonder if Senate Republicans now wish they had removed President Donald Trump from office when he was impeached. Trump is so bad for this country at a time when we need a real leader to get us through this coronavirus. He refuses to accept blame for anything that he has done wrong.
World of laughs
Trump is furious that Americans are laughing at him for his disinfectant comment. But it’s not just Americans — it’s the whole world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.