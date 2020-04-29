Major complaint

Yes, students have decided. There are 40 declared majors in English, but there are no majors in Western President Matthew Wilson’s new esports program. Serious studies are being sacrificed for gaming.

Editor’s note: The academic component of the esports program was scheduled to be voted on Wednesday afternoon, so there is no ability at this point to declare a major in esports at Missouri Western State University. If approved, students would have that opportunity.

Papers, please

With no money, why does the St. Joseph School District think it is necessary to spend $17,500 on a digital sign for Hosea school?

Crying wolf

People are starting to treat the Democrats like the little boy who cried wolf. People can only take so many weeks of doom and gloom before they stop listening.

Burger stamp

The only thing that’s keeping the post office going is the volume of online packages shipped. How many of you mail letters anymore? Shipping costs are the fee we pay to get our items. Charging an online tax on them is like charging for postage on a hamburger in a restaurant.

God’s wrath

If God is looking down on us and sees how we’re treating his Earth and his creatures, he cannot be happy with us.

Stimulus questions

I don’t understand how Mosaic hospital, as a nonprofit, can still get federal stimulus. Nor do I understand why their gift shop can remain open when they don’t pay taxes back to the city, county, or state and yet other small businesses in St. Joseph that do have to pay taxes are made to shut down.

Editor’s note: Stimulus funding is available to both for-profit and nonprofit hospitals.

No blame

It makes one wonder if Senate Republicans now wish they had removed President Donald Trump from office when he was impeached. Trump is so bad for this country at a time when we need a real leader to get us through this coronavirus. He refuses to accept blame for anything that he has done wrong.

World of laughs

Trump is furious that Americans are laughing at him for his disinfectant comment. But it’s not just Americans — it’s the whole world.