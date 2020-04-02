Don’t worry

I have a great idea. Why doesn’t the News-Press publish happy and feel-good stories? At least once a week, instead of all the gloom and doom. It gets old. People don’t want to hear it. Be happy.

Editor’s note: See Page A6 of Wednesday’s News-Press for an Associated Press story about goats taking over a town in Wales while the residents are sheltering. That may brighten your day.

A rosy hue

What’s going on is the news media are trying to make President Donald Trump look bad, because the Russian deal and everything else they have tried has failed to get rid of him. This will fail also, when people wake up and take off their rose-colored glasses.

Editor’s note: Wouldn’t the rose-colored glasses make Trump look better?

One after another

Now people are going on a rent strike not to pay their rent. I realize that a lot of people are out of work, but sometimes the owners of the rental places have borrowed money on the places and also owe money. Now what? It is a domino effect — one thing feeds off of another.

Numbers game

Before everybody loses their mind over the numbers projected for COVID-19, let’s not forget that 80,000 people in the United States last year died from the common flu. Also, China is reopening their wet markets. When will people learn?

On the fringe

Why do we not hear about Alaska and Hawaii, which are part of the United States also? It is just like they don’t exist most of the time.

Mail-in ballots

Kansas is allowing write-in ballots. Why can’t Missouri do the same? It would be so much easier on everybody to be able to mail in their voting ballot.

Your decision

To me, abortion is a personal issue. If you choose to kill someone innocent that you created and are responsible for, it is your decision. Just don’t make me pay part of it by furnishing money for it. You live with your decision.

Three rings

When you elect clowns, like Trump and Gov. Mike Parson, expect a circus.

Track the virus

I can’t believe the Democratic lawmakers are calling for racial data in the virus testing. If this virus did react differently to different subgroups of people based on ethnicity, then that might actually be something necessary. What they really need is the address of the people and the locations they have gone, to know which people they have come in contact with to track the spread, not what other groups they fall into. I can’t believe everyone turns this into a political issue. It should simply be an issue of trying to protect as many people as we possibly can.