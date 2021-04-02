Enjoy your muskets

The only guns that people want to take away are assault rifles. No one needs an assault rifle. And when you think back about it, when the Constitution was written, assault rifles weren’t even a thought. Back then the guns they had were all muskets, and I’m sure no one has any trouble with people owning a musket. There’s no reason for assault rifles that can kill several people in a short time. Everybody should enjoy a musket.

Calling them out

Seriously, Tucker Carlson? Accusing the Democrats of packing the electorate — and I’m not saying there’s not some truth in that — but unless you call Georgia’s governor on what he’s trying to do on election laws, which is just as bad, then you are just as much a hypocrite as the folks at MSNBC, who as far as I can tell, see nothing wrong with a new stream of migrants illegally entering the country.

Tired of you

In response to “So tiresome:” First of all, I am a patriot, which is more than I can say for you. Second, if I lost friends by denouncing socialism, you ended our friendship by accepting socialism. Blame yourself, traitor.

Up in smoke

I saw weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri topped $2 million. Think what it would be if it was recreational marijuana. St. Joe wouldn’t have to worry about taxes or school bonds. Get smart, people!