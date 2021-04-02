Enjoy your muskets
The only guns that people want to take away are assault rifles. No one needs an assault rifle. And when you think back about it, when the Constitution was written, assault rifles weren’t even a thought. Back then the guns they had were all muskets, and I’m sure no one has any trouble with people owning a musket. There’s no reason for assault rifles that can kill several people in a short time. Everybody should enjoy a musket.
Calling them out
Seriously, Tucker Carlson? Accusing the Democrats of packing the electorate — and I’m not saying there’s not some truth in that — but unless you call Georgia’s governor on what he’s trying to do on election laws, which is just as bad, then you are just as much a hypocrite as the folks at MSNBC, who as far as I can tell, see nothing wrong with a new stream of migrants illegally entering the country.
Tired of you
In response to “So tiresome:” First of all, I am a patriot, which is more than I can say for you. Second, if I lost friends by denouncing socialism, you ended our friendship by accepting socialism. Blame yourself, traitor.
Up in smoke
I saw weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri topped $2 million. Think what it would be if it was recreational marijuana. St. Joe wouldn’t have to worry about taxes or school bonds. Get smart, people!
(26) comments
Happy Easter. He has Risen. Starting long drive home.
Good grief. The former guy, the self described “stable genius,” is saying the best way to combat cancel culture by boycotting businesses who have spoken out in Georgia. And for some reason he thinks they should have gotten approval from state legislatures for something or other because it’s constitutionally mandated.
And y’all think Biden has dementia? Plumps brain is gone, not that there was much to lose in the first place.
The 2021 White House Easter Egg Roll has been cancelled - instead of the kids hunting for eggs, they will be picking up dog poop - hahahaha!
You’ve made several comments about dog poop. You’re absolutely fascinated by dog poop.
Silent on the former guy paying off an adult film star for their affair, but can’t stop talking about poop.
Trump is gone... yet you continue to cry and whine about him.. sounds like you miss him LOTS ... FREAK
Funny but true.
how much damage can a president do to the U.S. in the short span of a few months? stay tuned...we're finding out thanks to Biden.
we have a Pinocchio for president...and his nose continues to grow. even a liberal rag like WaPo recognizes how worthless Biden is as a president.
Phenomenal jobs report. Stock market soaring. The Biden socialism plan seems to like capitalism. 😀. I remember when they were saying that the market would crash when Biden got elected. Then they said it would happen when he took office. The. They said it would because he would start killing jobs because socialism.
This is why it’s already the Biden economy and not the Trump. Because you all were so sure it would crash when he took office.
On that great news I think I will go and enjoy the day. AJ have a good day.[beam]
Be blessed!
Pricalow-low =AJ's favorite Barbie Doll
Why is it when real President Trump's economy was on the upward move. You kept saying Thrump was economy was builded off of Obama's. Economy. Amazing. No matter how bad it gets. You'll never say it. Because your hate for Trump has you blinded. No, aj I haven't forgot the question. Just haven't had time to check the facts. But then you never gave any facts. But then you do have DC clients giving you information.
well, you know AJ and his fave mirror Pricalow-low... 24/7 BS plus Google.. not worthy of responses (talking to your self is a mental disability) TA
Who said I had DC clients?
If the doom and gloom GQP folks hadn't assured us that it would be a instant collapse by electing Biden, I'd give credit where credit is due. Trump inherited a great economy from Obama. The best thing that Trump did is that he didn't really mess it up. The tariff issue can be debated as well as near record deficit spending, but really the economy continued to do well under Trump. But the GQP world was just sure that the economy was going to instantly tank under Biden. They said that when he was elected or at least when he took office that the market would crash, people would be out of work and that he was going to be deliberate in making those things happen. Especially unemployment. Well, since they were going to blame him IF those things happen, shouldn't he get credit because those things DIDN'T happen? If the blame was going to be Biden's, the credit should now be Biden's. You all set that up.
looks like aj0201 is on the sauce again - flip the economy coin to the other side and this is what we get:
A week after hitting a new pandemic low, new unemployment claims are back on the rise. Another 719,000 Americans filed their initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 61,000 from the previous week’s revised number. The four-week rolling average of claims, a good measure of the overall unemployment market, also sat at 719,000, the lowest it’s been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year at this time, the number of Americans filing new claims was shooting toward its peak, as layoffs hit the labor force. Overall, for the week ending March 13, there were 18.2 million Americans receiving some form of unemployment benefits, a decrease from the previous week but still up from 2.1 million over last year. yep! that was Trump's successful economy!
Biden inherited a greater economy from Trump. Until the China virus hit the Trump economy was growing at a record pace. Bidens only been in office a short time. Lots can happen on three plus years. I'll reserve judgement until later. Let's see what occurs when his tax comes into effect. It's way to early to say anything with certain. Time to begin to get ready for my wife's sister's funeral.
grandpadude - my condolences to your family - may beautiful memories help ease the pain of your loss.
That’s not true. 70+ months of economic growth is what Trump inherited. The longest in US history. 70+ months of unemployment gains and nearly that many months of stock market growth. Trump never had a quarterly GDP growth like Obama did, except for the rebound after the initial covid lockdown. And if you want, we can throw in the fact that deficit spending propped up the Trump economy. Just saying.
sure.. give Biden credit for thousands of illegal kids allowed in USA... parents dumping their kids, killing Keystone with hundreds and hundreds of workers idled, taxes to rise, gas powered vehicles will be abolished, .. all i can see is a deteriorating way of life.. OH AJ approves (dumb and dumber)
more and more FREE cash for those who don't want to work...
eye4eye - remember that boisterous spiel that Biden made while he was hiding in his basement during the campaign about how he could work against the aisle - now we're seeing he can't even work with his own fellow idiot democrats. look out for the train wreck - it's fast approaching!
A single week of increased unemployment claims is not the other side of the economy. What a pathetic, desperate attempt to disparage a President who is doing great despite complete no help from republicans.
The debt has mounted under every president for the past 20 years. Trump vowed to eliminate it but it never happened. Trump says he built the strongest economy in US history, but that's not the case. When excluding the pandemic's toll, the economy expanded 2.5% on average during Trump's first three years in office — just above both Obama and Bush. It also grew faster in the 1990s under President Bill Clinton.
Another SPECIAL REPORT: saidsogenius /eye4eye /bigoak /wrightwinger / grampadude are the biggest sources of miss-information, out-right lies and whining on IYC. Be happy and have a positive outlook on what Biden is doing for America and the economy, infrastructure and immigration. Or stay with your doom and gloom, corrupt, conspiracy-pseudoscience do-nothing republican party. Biden is doing a fantastic job and its only going to get better!!! That concludes another factual report.[beam]
factual = LMAO stop smoking that wacky tobacky
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.