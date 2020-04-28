So exhausting

It must be so exhausting to be a President Donald Trump supporter. Every day you have to figure out how to defend an idiotic comment or insane action, just because you can’t admit you made a mistake and voted a total buffoon into the most powerful office in the world.

Impact of religion

In my opinion, organized religion has a lot to do with why the world is so messed up. Most religions espouse thoughts of kindness and generosity. It seems religion more often is used to divide “us” from “them,” and give people yet another way to discriminate against one another.

Simple math

To everyone currently protesting the coronavirus, this isn’t rocket science. It isn’t even hard math. Feb. 26, 0 deaths; March 26, 1,195 deaths; April 26, 54,856 deaths. Stay home, be safe, keep others safe. It’s pretty simple.

Jobless checks

Mr. Trump, I thank you for the stimulus check. It really came in handy to pay my bills. Now I ask you to please help the people to receive their unemployment checks. They are really in need.

Real problems

They think they have got a lot of problems with this pandemic going around, a lot of deaths. Well, you take away Social Security and Medicare and see what happens then. Everyone should think about this, especially the president.

Air traveler

I noticed they were talking about barber shops opening back up, and I noticed one thing: the barbers are wearing masks but the customers are not. “Well, we’re sanitizing the chairs, and doing this and that.” Listen, people, the virus is in the air.

A year off

As a Bernie Sanders Democrat, I will not vote for womanizing politicians like Joe Biden. Maybe I won’t even vote this year.

Lack of symptoms

The article on Trump testing was a bit confusing. It stated that testing would be performed on people who are not showing any symptoms and are otherwise ready to work. Aren’t we going to check people who already look sick?