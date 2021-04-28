Stop means stop

Well I almost just had my first traffic accident ever. At a stop sign where there was a stoplight, somebody ran their stop sign and almost hit me. I think it’s ridiculous to take down all the stoplights where the intersections need to be controlled. I think you’re going to see a big increase in wrecks because people have no common sense.

Drawing it out

When a criminal pulls a weapon, that means deadly intent, and an officer should not wait for the criminal to get the drop on them. Lawyers combined with racial activists are creating needless and long-drawn-out court cases that should be cut and dry.

No responsibility

The problem with our illustrious vice president is that she doesn’t want to take responsibility for anything.

Free IDs

I find it shocking that you can actually get a free government ID now. It’s sure funny that the Democrats will drive you to the polls to vote, but apparently they can’t drive you to get the ID. And if you can’t get it yourself, that implies that you’re stupid. So which side of their mouth will they talk out of next?

Bring in Apple

Here’s a thought for the American Family Insurance building: Apple is looking for places to place jobs all across the country.

Consequences

We need to teach our children consequences. Right now they think they can do whatever they please and there’s no consequences. Sorry, but if you drink, or smoke, or defy the police — do whatever you want to say or do — there are consequences.

Ghost of JFK

There was a Democrat politician I admired back in the 1960s. His name was John F. Kennedy, and at age 43, he was then the youngest person to be elected to the U.S. presidency. At his inauguration, he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Can you imagine a Democrat saying that today? The Democrat Party now preaches the opposite.