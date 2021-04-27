Today’s genocide

So Biden called the Armenian massacre back at the turn of the century “genocide,” which is what it was, but he dare not say anything about how China is treating the Uyghurs and the genocide of those people. He won’t speak about China putting them in concentration camps and using them as forced labor. He won’t talk about genocide that’s going on in the world today. He’s such a hypocrite. But then again, he’s in bed with China.

Editor’s note: In a human rights report last month, the State Department accused China of subjecting the Uyghurs to forced sterilization, rape, torture and forced labor, as well as “draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.”

All about him

Josh Hawley is something else. He doesn’t vote for this thing and he says it leaves too broad of rule for the government. Don’t be fooled by this wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s only out there for himself.

Air Kerry

John Kerry pushes a so-called “green” agenda. What a hypocrite. How many hundreds of tons of carbon footprints do you leave when you fly your private jet everywhere? Oh, I forgot. You’re above us peons. Wake up, America.

Doctor’s orders

I spoke with my doctor the other day and asked him how much longer the pandemic is going to last. He said, “Why are you asking me? I’m a doctor, not a politician.”

Clean it up

Kudos to the young man on King Hill collecting trash. We ought to have a citywide cleanup day and collect trash. It would really improve our city.

Uneven surface

I see that the new tire shop on Belt and Messanie has still not installed sidewalks. Why isn’t Councilman Myers all over this? Oh, right. Because it isn’t Downtown.

All is in chains

Could someone please tell me what’s going on with the main office Downtown? I went down to mail letters and the doors were chained shut. I’d like to know what’s going on.

Live your life

I think everyone ought to say a prayer for a lot of the people on Facebook. They wake up mad, they go to bed mad, they alienate their family and friends. Please help them get a life.