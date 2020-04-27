What are they keeping?
The list you ran in the Saturday News-Press detailing the degree programs cut by the Missouri Western State University board of directors was enlightening. Would you now print a list of degree programs retained by the board? I’m sure readers also would like to see a list of all the sports programs Missouri Western participates in and the amount budgeted by directors to support each of those sports.
Know the law
When are these hard times going to be over? When are these times of sorrow going to end? I’ll tell you. It will end when humanity learns the law of cause and effect. When that happens, our troubles will be done.
Mask selling
Do you know of any group or organization that is making the face masks to sell as a fundraiser?
Source of fraud
Regarding the mail-in voting proposal that’s been put forth by the Democrats, we need to pay attention to the conclusion of the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform of 2005, which was chaired by former president Jimmy Carter and former secretary of state James Baker. Their conclusion was that absentee ballots remain the largest source of voter fraud.
Don’t know much about history
I see in an Associated Press article that history and geography scores have dipped. Not a surprise. All these people who think socialism is a good idea, obviously they don’t know any history.
Brainless
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about politics, it’s that you don’t have to have a brain in your head to work for our government.
Don’t believe him
Whether you like President Donald Trump or not, everything he had to say about the coronavirus is a lie. … People are dying and he lied.
Blame the politicians
I know that saving this economy is important, but are we going to do it at the cost of human life? Besides, they’re the ones who destroyed the economy. They’re the ones who messed up this country, not us. Now they’re going to open the country back up and risk killing us out here to save the economy they destroyed? These are the politicians you guys put in office.
I can’t hear you
I just wish once Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Sanjay Gupta or one of these people would have the nerve to stand up and say, “This president’s a nutcase. Don’t listen to him.”
Trump had 6 rallies and 18 days playing golf or spending time at one of his golf resorts after the submission of the Articles of Impeachment until the Senate rendered its findings. Some would have us believe that the impeachment had him too distracted to respond properly to the virus. To them, doing two things at once seems to be too difficult for the “best President ever, Stable Genius, ‘Chosen One,’ ‘Second Coming of God.’”
Blame the politicians...they say “the cure cannot be worse than the disease.” Another Cloroxymoron. You can recover from economic hardship. You can’t from death. When you advocate economy over life, you can no longer be considered “pro life.” When death is the ultimate outcome of the disease, the cure cannot be worse than the disease.
Don’t believe him...true. Remember this; Donald Trump being a “good President” is a Cloroxymoron.
