Manifesto

Why does America spend billions to protect our country from being invaded by communist governments, and then allow Maxine Waters to hold office and abuse the American justice system? Joe McCarthy, a long-gone Wisconsin senator, was 100% right about the need to get communists out of America’s government.

There’s a reason

I just don’t understand this. Our forefathers, for a reason, did not make D.C. a state. And yet, they want to change it and if you oppose it, they say you’re racist. How about following our Constitution?

Culture of chaos

It sounds to me like the elected leaders in Washington are not working for the people who elected them. They want chaos in this country. They want to make policemen able to be sued and use their own money to fight it. We will not have a police force anywhere in this country if they do that. Wake up, people. You need to tell you representatives this is a bad idea.

Example of hypocrisy

Even though Democrats used the filibuster over 200 times when Trump was in office, now they say it’s racist and they want to get rid of it. It’s only racist when Republicans want to do it, but when Democrats do it, that’s fine. What hypocrisy we have in this country.

Justice warriors

The sad facts about the Columbus shooting of the 15-year-old girl are: If the police had not come, if the Black girl had stabbed another Black girl and killed her, we would not know either of their names. No one would care. The only reason these “justice warriors” care is because she was shot by a policeman. And that is appalling.

Car No. 2

I keep reading about the mother and kids killed in the car accident, but how come no one has said anything about the other car that was involved? Was it somebody the public shouldn’t hear about?

Firehose of money

The lead story in the Weekender told of Missouri-American Waters’ plan to spend $400 million to replace existing pipes in Missouri. The article then told of the Biden administration’s plan to spend $101 billion to upgrade water systems and replace lead pipes. No wonder the water company is excited, with the possibility to have an extra $400 million profit as taxpayers repair their system.

Math lesson

Ok, everyone’s running scared of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of possible blood clots. Do some simple math: divide 15 by 8 million. That will give you a 0.000001 chance of getting a blood clot. It’s OK to be stupid and ignorant, but do you need to be so proud of it?

Cutting-room floor

Prosecutors not charging every submission from the police is one of the checks on the power of law enforcement, something that’s worth remembering in this day and age. Maybe the News-Press could next do a story on all of the news tips that it rejects.