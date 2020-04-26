Halfway effort

I had a conversation with a teacher from another school district. She said about one half of her students and their parents are participating in the online effort, and the other half are just totally ignoring it. I wonder what the situation is in St. Joseph? If that’s the case, I feel sorry for the students who are working because next year, their teachers are going to be spending a lot of time on remedial because the other students made no effort.

Another fee

I saw bills passed from the City Council included a discriminating fee for people who pay their sewer bill with a credit card. Whenever people are trying to control their economics due to coronavirus right now, this seems unreasonable. I don’t believe I saw what the fee will be; can you clarify that? Thank you.

Bailouts

It seems funny that the government can spend billions bailing the farmers and big corporations out of trouble, but they can’t do anything for the ordinary people.

Editor’s note: The stimulus includes $1,200 checks to individuals who make $75,000 or less. For households, the threshold is $150,000 for $2,400 checks.

War drums

I think Trump is thinking about starting a war with Iran now, to get people to think about something else besides his incompetent handling of the pandemic.

Blame something

I have not received my government check, or my Census by mail packet. I suppose we can blame all this on coronavirus, but I’m waiting.

Fix it

I read in the paper that Social Security and Medicare are going broke. You would think with all the money the government is coming up with right now, they would figure out some way to save Social Security and Medicare. After all, we worked all our lives and paid into it. They should be able to fix it.

Casino cash

It should come as no surprise that Nevada casinos are trying to reopen as quickly as possible. They want to get their hands on those stimulus checks before people squander them on things like rent and food.