No privilege

Come on, Alonzo. I’ve known you for years. You’re just stirring the pot. If any of these people that were killed had just complied with police, they would all still be alive. You are not privileged just because of your color.

Do some good

In response to Alonzo Weston’s article: The News-Press has given you a soap box to maybe do some good for your fellow citizens, but instead you are using it to carve hatred and division in our community.

Cover it up

Don’t you think it would be a good idea for the city of St. Joe or the state of Missouri to dump about a ton of dirt into that hole on Pear Street where these people died?

You’ll be sorry

The only way to end this “defund police” and rioting and nonsense is simply to pick a city, maybe Minneapolis, and do it. Lay off all the officers — they’ll get different jobs — and see what happens. In very short order, everyone will be calling for the police.

Hats off to Larry

As usual, Mr. Finchpaugh is right. But the problem is, the two sides will never agree until there’s another Walter Cronkite-type that both sides will believe. Until that happens — and I hope it does — none of this will get better; only worse.

One-way news

I have a friend on the Kansas City police force, and he was shot in the head by a Black man. The reason the man aimed for his head is because he knew my friend had a bullet-proof vest. But it only gets reported when the white people do something wrong.

Ridiculous

How can the school district afford to pay $100 to each child that goes to summer school and doesn’t miss a day? Where is that money coming from? Even if they miss a couple days, they still get $50. That’s not teaching those kids anything. That’s like saying, “If you come to work every day this week, we’ll give you extra money.” Ridiculous.

Versions of truth

The description of today’s Democratic Party: Why waste time looking for the truth when we can so easily create it?