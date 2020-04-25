Slow it down

I saw the Missouri State Highway Patrol talking about people speeding during this time of lockdown. These young kids post on social media about racing almost daily. So where are they enforcing speeding laws? Someone is going to get killed here in St. Joe because of these kids making YouTube videos.

Setting them up

The conservative governor of Georgia listened to President Donald Trump, and now he’s going to open the whole state up. Trump was just on TV saying, “I don’t completely agree with what he’s doing.” You know what Trump’s doing, don’t you? He’s setting those conservative governors up for failure, and he’s going to blame them.

Wait on raises

I heard the city is talking about pay raises for the fire and police people. In this crisis we’re having, they should forgo all pay raises for any city employees. There is nothing to guarantee you get a pay raise every year. … You shouldn’t get a pay raise every single year just because you think you ought to have it.

Full name

I don’t know why this article on Patrick Mahomes kept calling him “Pat.” He has expressed he wants to be called Patrick, that his dad’s name is Pat.

Good luck

I see we, the state of Missouri, are suing China because they brought on the virus, which they did, but remember now — they’re a Communist nation. If you think you can collect anything from them, go for it.

On a roll

One of the states wants to open bowling alleys and tattoo parlors, but everybody’s in line for food because they can’t feed their families, they can’t pay rent. But they’re going to go bowling and get tattoos?

In the book

There’s no number in the phone book for the city. It’s like they don’t want you to call and tell them what’s wrong with the city.

Nailed it

A great big thank you to Kevin’s Nails in the North Shoppes, for making and handing out for free the face masks we’re all supposed to wear. They’re going above and beyond and, not able to work themselves, they are still in there sewing and giving away masks.

Rate of infection

According to studies by Stanford and the University of Southern California, 50 times more people are infected with corona than previously thought, which means the death rate is .01% — which is less than the flu per capita.