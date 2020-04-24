Prison blues

I just heard on the news about the coronavirus cases at the Lansing prison. And now I see the inmates are doing what everyone else does when things don’t go their way: they filed a lawsuit. Did they ever think that if they hadn’t broken the law to begin with, they’d be at home with their families right now? People don’t have any common sense anymore.

Political pandemic

In response to “Looking for excuses”: If that person would actually listen, it’s the news people and reporters who are making the pandemic political. They twist and turn their questions about COVID-19 into something political and attack President Donald Trump, and that’s when he has to turn around and defend himself, like he always has to do.

Cordial bureau

For people in St. Joseph and the surrounding area, if you do have an urgent need with the license bureau, I do know that the license bureau in Cameron, Missouri, is open. They are very cordial, and we were so thankful we were able to talk with them.

‘Silly virus’

If you don’t think the protesters who are griping about opening up the economy again are ignorant, one of them said, “this is just a silly little virus.” How stupid.

Survey says

CBS took a poll and supposedly, according to them, a majority of people want mail-in ballots in November. I would suggest if they allow people to do mail-in ballots, fraud will run rampant, because the Democrats know they cannot win a legitimate election.

Stay home

Here’s my advice for people during this pandemic: stay at home, just like Trump did during the Vietnam War.

Payback time

All these people keep on talking about Trump and these stimulus checks, but let me explain something to you. Our government doesn’t give anything way for free. One way or another, all of you who are getting these checks, you’re going to have to pay that money back.

In a maze

Do you ever get the feeling we’re being trained like lab rats? With all the “stay 6 feet apart” and “wear your little masks.” Think about it.

Discount days

We have coupons for this, and discounts for that. Maybe all of the stores should offer some type of reward for anyone wearing a mask in the store, to make it more popular to do so. That way, the people who do would benefit by receiving some type of discount, and the people who don’t still would be benefiting from someone wearing a mask and protecting them.