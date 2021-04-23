Krug questions

After reading the bit about the Krug Park deal, leave the place alone and quit trying to screw it up like you’ve done with everything else in this town. There’s only two smart people on the City Council.

Leave it alone

The city wants a new amphitheater. Leave Krug Park alone. The American Family building and area is still for sale since the school bond failed. Buy that. The slope of the ground in the area would make a great amphitheater, and excess parking could be funneled to Missouri Western. At $15 a pop for parking, the college could make up some of the money they have lost due to the enrollment drop. It’s a win-win for everyone.

What people want

Is it me, or does anyone else feel that politicians in D.C. are not looking out for the good of the people, but rather their own party or their own pockets? I’m getting really tired of hearing “Oh we need to do this because…” and it doesn’t make any sense. Aren’t they interested in what the people truly want?

Northern exposure

I’m just wondering why the Canadian border is closed but the Mexican border is open. That doesn’t make much sense.

Camouflage

Putting lipstick on a pig still does not make me want to kiss it. This new infrastructure deal is nothing more than the Green New Deal in disguise. It is only going to hurt the middle income and the poor, with increased transportation costs and increased but unreliable utilities.

On the run

I told you, Donnie Trump’s not going to be running for any office. The only thing he’s gonna be running from is the law.