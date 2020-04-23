Open it up

I can’t believe we can’t find a way to reopen the recycling center. It’s out in the air and there’s limited contact with workers. We can wear masks and gloves if necessary. … I hope this is one of the first things to reopen.

Brain freeze

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must have slept through her world history classes, or she would not have shown her freezer on TV with a lot of high-dollar, single-serve ice cream that she has stored up when people around the world need cake.

Makes no sense

Let me see if I understand this correctly. They’re going to open up gyms so you can go in and sweat and breathe all over the place and not get sick, but they won’t open up the libraries, where you can go in and look at the books and you’re not sweating and can put a mask on? I think we’re at the total stupidity level of American civilization.

Joke’s on you

I’ve watched a lot of TV the last few weeks, and it’s amazing how many things you can buy for $19.99. Call now and double your order, just pay a second fee! The joke is they never tell you what the second fee is.

Double talk

President Donald Trump says we need to open up the country and just go about like there is no pandemic. Then he turns around and says he’s going to stop all immigration. Now that doesn’t make any sense.

Paying a price

Missouri Western is paying the price for trying to keep up with the Joneses.

Ridiculous

The Democrats are wanting all Americans to stay home and stay in their houses, have no jobs, and yet they are calling foul because the president has banned immigration at this time? You want us to stay in the house so we don’t spread this, but you want immigrants to come across the border without any guarantee they are healthy? This just gets more ridiculous as the days go on.

Like the rest

It has become apparent the News-Press has become like the rest of the liberal media in the fact that they only propagate stories that keep people depressed and hopeless in the hopes of affecting the next election.

Editor’s note: We did have a story on a new high school football coach and a new brewery venture. Neither one seemed particularly depressing. You might want to get together and compare notes with the people who think we’re too conservative.

Your option

I’m calling about people who oppose opening businesses on May 4. I hope these people realize that allowing people to go back to work and earn a living, and allowing people to have regular services like haircuts and dog grooming, does not mean that everyone has to go out. Everyone who wishes to shelter in place still has that option.