A big thanks

I’m not a church-going person, but I sure was proud of our religious community in St. Joe for observing the “no crowds more than 10” and social distancing by conducting their services on the Internet and other methods. This is a big thank you to the religious community.

Looking for cuts

Someone at Missouri Western should have seen this shortfall coming and adjusted accordingly ahead of time. But the big expense that no one seems to address is the administration. That’s where the cuts should be.

Supply, demand

When oil was around $50 a barrel, gas was like $2.20 in Maryville. Now that oil is down to less than a dollar a barrel, gas is still around $1.60 in Maryville.

Editor’s note: That was the price paid on a futures contract for crude oil scheduled to be delivered to refineries next month. The U.S. Department of Energy says that crude oil accounts for 35% of the cost of gasoline, so you’re still going to pay for taxes, refining and distribution.

One big reason

Over half of the American voters do not trust President Donald Trump on this pandemic. Why would you? He’s a complete liar.

Same trick

You say it’s “disgraceful” that Trump is encouraging protesters to harass elected officials, but I bet you didn’t say anything when Rep. Maxine Waters and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were doing the same thing to Trump supporters.

Shopping in packs

I had to stop at Walmart on Monday for a few essential items, and what really bothers me is that I saw at least five families with children there, and the parents were wearing (protective masks, etc.) but the children were not. You just have to wonder where some of these people get their ideas.

Your option

“Mask on” said fast food workers should wear masks and stuff if they want our business. Well, stay home for once. If you’re worried about them not wearing gloves or masks, just eat at home.

Angry, not smart

To all these calls that are calling to cut sports programs (at schools), sports programs are what fuel most of these colleges, so it would be stupid to cut them. Whether we like it or not, that’s the way it is.

Silver lining

Years ago, my grandmother used to tell me, “Behind every dark cloud is a silver lining.” And I have found one with the COVID-19 crisis: No sports on TV. It’s a pleasure to be able to turn it on, go through the channels, and not find 20 of them playing sports. I’m sorry for the ones who miss it, but I sure don’t.