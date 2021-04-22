Not hateful

I applaud DeSantis for pushing an anti-riot bill through in Florida. However, there’s no reason why there should have to be a law against riots. It’s already illegal to destroy people’s property. Our officials and our government are not doing their constitutional duty; they are inciting violence, like Maxine Waters. How dare they say this is a hateful bill?

Clean it up

The city and the county need to get together and have a company power wash the front of the law enforcement center. What a disgrace. It needs to be cleaned up. It sets a bad image.

Formerly free

People coming to this country think they are coming to a free country. Well, not anymore, and they are a big reason why — by breaking the law with the first step they take into our country illegally.

Are you proud?

I think we’ve got a bunch of idiots running this country. You’ve got the two in the White House; you’ve got the squad. Is that what you people voted for? A bunch of idiots? And I have not seen one single Democrat who can tell the truth. They’re all a bunch of liars, and one of them wants to get rid of all police and prisons. I hope you all are proud of who you put in charge of our country, because it’s a bunch of idiots who are running it.

Crazy times

Some of these governors are crazy. The one in New York wants to give illegal immigrants $15,000 while citizens of New York only got $1,400. How stupid is that?

Reason for stops

Many people are complaining about the way police handle suspects they have apprehended, but everyone seems to be ignoring the root cause. People are stopped by police because they are breaking the law.