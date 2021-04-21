Inciting violence

Maxine Waters should be impeached. She says protestors should stay on the streets if Chauvin is acquitted. She says “we’re not going to take it” and “we’re going to show them we mean business.” She is inciting violence and she needs to go.

Action, reaction

People need to remember one important fact: None of this would have happened if Floyd or Duante Wright hadn’t broken the law in the first place. Every action has a reaction.

Way to go

Hey, Joe, just wanted to tell you you’re one of a kind. First you shut down the pipeline coming down from Canada, and that caused the price of gas to go up. That takes more out of our pockets. And now I’ve been told the reason the cost of lumber is going up is because Canada is upset about the pipeline. Our lumber comes out of Canada and they’re trying to make up for their losses. Way to go, Joe. Wake up, America.

Staying clean

They call it “medical marijuana” but I’ve known people who have smoked it for years and they have no medical problems involved. They just smoke it because they want to. So congratulations, but me and my family prefer to stay clean. We don’t want that in our city.

The brainy one

It looks as though P.J. Kovac is the only City Council person with any brains. The others have approved a company to start now managing the Krug Park amphitheater project for $25,000 a month, even without a guarantee that the city will go through with the project. That’s our tax money.

Editor’s note: Kovac voted against two Krug Park expenditures. Councilman Madison Davis voted against one.

Resign, please

People like Maxine Waters and that Tlaib were hired to work for the people, not to incite riots and demand that police forces be disbanded and prisons be closed. There is no place for people like that in our government.

A mess

Has our street department gone completely mad? Edmond Street is a through street crossing Ninth and Tenth street east. And Francis is a through street crossing Tenth in both directions. What a mess this will make.

Once again

I see they’re going to be giving more money to the Bartlett Center. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like every year they’re giving money to the Bartlett Center.