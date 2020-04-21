Wrap up

We, as residents of Kansas and Missouri, would like to know how many of all the listed coronavirus cases are still active and how many have been resolved, either by getting over it or by unfortunate deaths. Those numbers go back four weeks or more. They can’t all still be active. Could you please find this information for us?

Editor’s note: As of Monday, Missouri reported 5,807 cases of COVID-19 and 177 deaths. Kansas had 1,986 cases and 100 deaths. On a national basis, 75,533 patients have recovered out of 789,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. We were unable to locate a state breakdown of recovered patients.

Harry’s world

I look at Prince Harry and can’t help feeling sorry for him. He was born as the “spare”: if anything happened to William, Harry would be king. Not much fun knowing you are just the spare, if needed. Now he has a selfish, publicity-seeking wife, and little Archie, whom he seemingly adores, something that is finally just his, now his wife is using Archie as a leverage tool. I think he is a sad case of what being royalty gets you. I’m sure glad to be just me.

Government rules

Of course they don’t teach education like they used to. The government is making the rules now. What they can and cannot eat, like Michelle Obama’s diet plan; what they can and cannot teach them; children cannot be corrected anymore. Are you finally catching on?

Looking for excuses

President Donald Trump can’t seem to differentiate the words “pandemic” and “political.” When he gives his briefings, a great portion of them are political attacks on the Democrats, who have nothing to do with the creation of COVID-19 or the poor government response to it.

No parties

I’m tired of watching TV about the coronavirus and the fighting they’re doing in Congress. The Republicans don’t want what the Democrats want, and the Democrats don’t want what the Republicans want. Why don’t we get rid of the Democrats and Republicans altogether and just have people in office? They’re not getting anything done. Neither party will support the other. Let’s just eliminate the parties.

Follow the money

I sure hope Beau Musser doesn’t leave our town, or Kenneth Reeder. They both need jobs to keep our school district and our council in line and to see where the money’s going out the back door.

Thumbs up

Many may feel silly wearing a face mask when they see others not wearing one while in public. Wearing a mask shows that person is concerned for their health and the possibility of spreading germs as well. Let’s give these people a thumbs up for their contribution to keeping the area safe.