Krug memories

When I was younger, I danced at the Krug Park amphitheater with a dance group and a live band. I think it’s a wonderful place for people to be outside and enjoy some area talent — singing, dancing, whatever the case may be. I think it’s a great thing. And somehow they found plenty of space to park cars back then too.

Shame on you

This is to the person who hit my car at the community vaccine clinic. I was probably vaccinating you or your loved one. Shame on you for not leaving me a note, or going back into the clinic to report it.

Street corners

I thought it was illegal to panhandle in St. Joseph? I just went by the intersection of the Belt and Frederick, and all four corners have somebody panhandling. Where are the cops?

Appreciation

It was just mentioned on the news recently that after the end of May, there will no longer be food giveaways for the Farmers to Families. But I want to give a huge thank you to all the volunteers, who have been in the rain, sleet, snow and hot sun to give people boxes of food. It was greatly appreciated. Kudos to all of you, and God bless each and every one of you.

Plus and minus

After reading about the Democrats’ push to expand the Supreme Court — they want to add four more justices — in my opinion, they ought to reduce it by four. That would make more sense, since they’re on there until they die anyway. That would make things a lot more evenly matched.

Get to work

With no businesses earning any money, there is going to be a shortage of tax revenue this year. With all the stimulus money we are receiving, people are not working. We pay no taxes on this stimulus money. Good thinking, Joe. You need to get these people back to work.

Amazed

I was fascinated with the story of “Mushroom season a popular time for trespassing.” It’s amazing because the people who live here can be charged with a crime for trespassing on another person’s property, but the government lets illegal immigrants trespass into our country.