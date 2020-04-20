Egging them on

I think it’s disgraceful that President Donald Trump is encouraging protesters to harass elected officials.

Confederacy of dunces

As I watch the way the media treats our president during this time of crisis, I am reminded of a quote by English author Johnathan Swift: “When a true genius appears in the world, you may know him by this sign — that the dunces are all in confederacy against him.”

Patience pays off

A big thank you to Marcus of the News-Press staff for so patiently helping me get signed up for the eEdition of the newspaper. His kindness is much appreciated.

Taxing impact

Coincidence, or subterfuge? As soon as they start taxing things (bought) on the internet, we are confined at home and have to buy things from the internet. Hmm …

Editor’s note: By that logic, Missouri should be among a handful of states with no cases of the coronavirus.

Masks on

If the drive-thru restaurants want our business, why aren’t they wearing face masks and gloves when we pull up to get our order or when they bring it to our car? We shouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus. They should be wearing PPE items if they want our service.

Running free

They say you can’t fix stupid. Well, it turns out you can’t quarantine it either.

Appreciation

As a retired health care worker, it’s sad that a pandemic has made us realize how important health care workers and teachers are in our society today.

Another right

I was wondering, does history tell us did this country fight universal free education as hard as they fight universal free health care? It just seems like we have trouble with anything new.

Open up

There have been no new virus victims in St. Joe for weeks, so why is the city still shut down? I think it’s a little power trip the mayor and the City Council are on. Open the city, people, there’s nothing going on.

Editor’s note: There have been nine new cases reported at Mosaic Life Care in the last week. All are being treated as outpatients.

A better mood

I just have to say thank you to Terry Jordan for the columns he’s been writing on the 175th anniversary of the News-Press. In this time when we’re feeling so low, they really get you in a better mood. So, I thank him for what he is doing, for all of us.