Asked, answered

I was watching the news and they were talking about how they were going to try to pass another bond. The people have already spoken.

Capturing wind

A grid of connected wind farms would maintain power when the wind doesn’t blow in one area. Remember the Texas oil industry was shut down by the cold in February, and California Electric had to shut down during forest fires.

Wins and losses

The sports page has the Royals win and loss record absolutely wrong. And I don’t know how the paper can get something that bad put in the paper.

Editor’s note: An incorrect win/loss record for the Royals was published in the Weekender edition. For that, we apologize. The correct record, 9-5, was published in Monday’s edition prior to the series with Tampa Bay.

Photo ID

In the weekend paper, the editor said a photo ID is not required to vote because of a recent court ruling. This is totally wrong. An ID is required and there’s no court ruling that says otherwise.

Editor’s note: The Missouri Secretary of State’s website says a voter must submit one of the following in order to cast a ballot: A driver’s license, passport or military ID, an ID issued by an election authority, an ID from a Missouri university, college or technical school, or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document. In a 5-2 vote on Jan. 14, 2020, the Missouri Supreme Court issued the following ruling in Priorities USA versus state of Missouri: “Further, the circuit court did not err in enjoining the State from requiring individuals who vote under the non-photo identification option provided in section 115.427.2(1) to execute the affidavit or in enjoining it from disseminating materials indicating photo identification is required to vote. The circuit court’s judgment is affirmed.”

Causing trouble

Maxine Waters is on TV calling for confrontation in the streets. That woman is a menace to this country. How she ever got elected is beyond me. All she wants to do is cause trouble. So if you’ve got any sense, next time the vote comes up, you will vote her out. She says, “Get in their face wherever you see them.” If Congress can’t do anything about her, then the people need to vote her out.