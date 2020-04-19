Wearing a mask

If people would use a little common sense during all this, it might not be so bad. I wear a mask … to keep from getting sick. And people look at me like I must be sick, or I wouldn’t have the mask on. Meanwhile, they don’t wear one. How do I know they aren’t sick? Protect yourselves; don’t expect everyone else to do everything for you.

Editor’s note: The mask also keeps you from passing the virus to others, if you’re contagious and don’t know it.

Kids first

I think either the MWSU staff needs to take super big pay cuts — because I’m sure the students are paying out their nose trying to go to school with all these increases — or they need to quit doing the athletics. It doesn’t seem like anything is being cut from them, but we sure are pouring a lot of money into the Chiefs’ training camp. I think we need to think of our kids first.

Nothing to fear

President Trump is about as useless during this pandemic as President Hoover was during the Great Depression. Where’s President Roosevelt when we need him?

Better call Beau

Sounds to me like Missouri Western needs to hire Beau Musser.

A classic

I’m just wondering if anybody has an idea of what the longest-running commercial on our local television station is. My guess is it’s the AIS commercial.

Disturbing

I can’t believe those morons out in Michigan having a protest rally because they’re tired of being cooped up, and they blocked all the traffic including ambulances, they’re getting out of their cars, and holding Trump 2020 signs.

Housing costs

I notice the City Council’s docket next week includes a resolution for Community Action Partnership to build a new home near 20th and Mary for $190,548. Just curious — are any of the other homes in that area valued anywhere near that much? It seems like a lot of money to build a house in that particular neighborhood.

Cut sports

I see they’re going to cut theater and dance at Missouri Western to save money. Why don’t they cut some of the sports? There’s other things at college besides sports. … Cut other corners. Why is it always the arts that get cut?

Behind bars

According to that inmate who’s worried about the coronavirus, he’s in prison for murder. And he’s worried about his breathing? What’s wrong with this picture?