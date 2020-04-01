Essential fabrics

Why isn’t Walmart putting up shields to help protect their checkout workers? People need to stay home and keep their children there, also.

Editor’s note: Walmart did announce this week that stores will take employees’ temperatures and allow employees to wear masks.

On your own

We’ve spent a week with our grandkids here doing home schooling. And I’m just wondering, why is the teacher only on the computer once a week to see the kids doing class? Both kids have had less than an hour with a teacher on their computer. I thought this was going to be something that would at least take a couple of hours, but it seems with home schooling, you’re pretty much on your own.

If it glitters

I appreciate each editor’s note after some of the caller comments, since many of the comments are short on accurate facts. Opinions based on incorrect facts are really just fool’s gold.

On the money

You know what the most dirty thing is, don’t you? Your money. It could spread the virus, it’s on paper. And you can get that virus if you got somebody else’s money and they had it. So always wash your hands and stuff or wear gloves when you’re messing with money because that money’s been everywhere.

To go back

In reference to “Small example,” it sounds as though someone is really angry at President Donald Trump and blames former President Barack Obama for all of Trump’s corruption, dishonesty and lies. Obamacare has helped thousands of people. Hillary Clinton would have made a better president than the real threat to our country in office now.

Unsinkable

Never be discouraged. Remember, Noah was an amateur; the experts are the ones who built the Titanic.

You remembered

To the person who wrote the letter to the editor about TV commercials, their model is the more ridiculous they are, the more you remember them. Your letter proves that it works. I would sure like to get paid for thinking up those goofy things.

In it to win it

Thank you, St. Joe, for doing distancing and staying home like you were told during these hard times. Fly your flag for others to see that we are winning the war against coronavirus.