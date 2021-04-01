We’re so gloomy

According to the St. Joseph dashboard, as of March 29, the number of COVID patients hospitalized is one. Why isn’t that good news front page news? Because it doesn’t instill fear, or push the doom-and-gloom narrative we keep hearing.

Mail it in

I just read the Associated Press story about the union election going on at Amazon. But it did not mention if they were going to be mail-in ballots. Maybe you can check into that.

Divider in chief

Joe Biden has a long political history of failures, lies and plagiarism. Just this week, he lied about voter reform legislation in Georgia. His rhetoric about voter suppression is hate speech, and is very divisive to our country.

People’s republic

Why can’t people see what the Democrats are doing? They are tearing down our country, and then they will step up and rebuild it the way they want it — complete and total socialism. We will become totally dependent on the government. Thanks a lot, Biden supporters.

Double-standard

Why was the race of the attacker of the Asian-American woman in New York not reported? He was Black. Once again, I see journalistic double standards, or were you afraid of being called “racist” for reporting the facts?

Floods and trains

The City Council wants to rezone the riverfront park to build their businesses there. Are you crazy? That’s a flood area. Not only that, there’s trains going by all the time. I wish you people would stop spending our money like a bunch of drunken sailors.

Change the direction

I’m 60 years old, close to retirement, my kids are grown and have left St. Joe. I have no reason to vote for the school bond – except one thing. I love St. Joe. You all talk about how St. Joe is going downhill. Well here’s your chance to change its direction.

Where’s the proof?

I’ve decided after listening to everything about the new school, I will vote against it. They have not proven to me that they are giving a quality education, and they haven’t proven that they can function within a budget. They keep asking for more and more money, and I can’t afford more taxes on my house.