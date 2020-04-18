Six zeroes

Well, St. Joe’s gonna get $1 million in the coronavirus fight. I bet it’ll really be something to watch the City Council take care of that money. Maybe they can use it on the sewers; they certainly won’t use it for Heartland or Mosaic supplies.

Editor’s note: Five public hearings are planned to help determine how to spend the money.

Serious note

I see that we have 29 cases of the virus in Buchanan County. I was just wondering how many of them are at Mosaic and the seriousness of their illness. Are they in quarantine? Are they on ventilators? I was just wondering about the situation of those 29 people.

Editor’s note: All of noon Friday, Mosaic had 25 outpatients who tested positive for COVID-19. No patients are currently hospitalized in St. Joseph with COVID-19.

Think ahead

I think it’s a little ridiculous that the city and the state are worried about the tax receipts now. I mean, you closed everything down. What do you expect to happen? I don’t think we are thinking ahead on stuff like this.

Down the road

Of course we’re waiting for those checks. The government shut everything down, we have no income. It is not socialism to receive a one-time stimulus. It is socialism when the government has control of your whole life, and I’m afraid we’re going down the road of Venezuela, which was one of the richest countries before it went to socialism.

Witch hunt

And as if things aren’t bad enough with all this chaos, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting up another witch hunt on President Donald Trump. I think this woman believes she can overwhelm the president and he will throw his hands up and quit. Good luck with that.

Vote by mail

If we can do our taxes by mail, and we can do our census by mail, why can’t we vote by mail? Except for political reasons, I can’t think of any.

Off the rails

Article 1 of the Constitution entrusts Congress to provide for the general welfare of the states. I think Congress has forgotten that and are only providing for the general welfare of their re-election. I don’t know how to fix that, but I think it’s really gone off track.

Original mission

Anyone who’s old enough to remember back when the college was in its inception, its original mission statement that local taxpayers bought in on to fund the school when it started is nowhere near what the university is now. Those programs are long gone, that mission statement was thrown out the window. The school that’s out there now is a totally different concept.