Don’t pack it

The left-wing Democrats are acting just like communists. When they can’t get their way, they want to change the rules. Packing the Supreme Court ... when you usurp the rights of the voters and seek to implant your own, you’re asking for trouble.

A big heart

I want to commend the people of St. Joe. There’s a lot of people here with big hearts. They helped that family when the girl and her three kids got killed. St. Joe, you have a big heart, and you always have, helping people like that.

Parking woes

I’m calling about the amphitheater. I think this is ridiculous. For one thing, where are these thousands of people going to park their thousands of cars? They are going to ruin the park for something that is used only four or five months a year — unless they want to pay to heat and air condition the park; that’s probably next.

Another boondoggle

Are they kidding? Spending $52 million for an amphitheater in Krug Park that seats 25,000 people? Starlight in Kansas City seats 9,000 and doesn’t always sell out with a metro area of 1.5 million people. We are going to compete against them? This is right up there with the Expo Center idea.

Military uniforms

Here’s a question. Whatever happened to all of the military memorabilia — the antique uniforms and weapons, and the money — in the St. Joe military museum?

So thankful

Recently I was at the Dollar Store on the North Belt Highway when a young lady paid for my merchandise for me. I just couldn’t believe that a young girl would pay for my items, but I thank her from the bottom of my heart.

A couple reasons

I think there’s probably at least two reasons the school bond issue failed. One: People are tired of paying taxes in this city every time they turn around. And two: There was no mention of a sunset clause on that tax bond.

Editor’s note: A bond issue automatically has a sunset of 20 years. That is the length of repayment.

Trust the source

So, judging by the photo on the front page of Friday’s newspaper, St. Joseph is now getting advice on the future of its schools from a guy who wears a shirt advertising rolling papers for cannabis and tobacco products. Nice.

Equal pay

I was reading that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is against equal pay for women that their male counterparts get. I just wanted to know if the St. Joe Chamber of Commerce agrees.