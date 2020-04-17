One and two

I got two questions for you. First, why don’t the big shots at Missouri Western take a cut in their pay? And then also, can you tell me how much money MoWest throws on the Chiefs every year? I think you need to let people know.

Take it seriously

I just cannot believe the way people are milling around in the stores, many without wearing a mask, and dragging their children through the stores. But the older people who are coming out, it just blows my mind. And no masks, spending an hour in the store, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and it’s going to cost people because they’re not taking this seriously.

In a quandary

If you’re on Social Security and you didn’t pay income tax the last two years, do you have to do something else to qualify for the stimulus check? Social Security said they couldn’t answer that, and I don’t have a number for the IRS.

Editor’s note: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on April 1 that Americans who receive a Social Security check and traditionally don’t pay income tax will be eligible to receive a coronavirus payment directly to their bank accounts. That reverses guidance from the previous month.

Feeling great?

Considering our present circumstances, I have just one question to ask all the President Donald Trump supporters: Have we made America great again?

Calling all cars

In the late 1800s, a new technology came to be. But they were told that thousands of people would die every year, wars would be fought because of it, but it would change the world forever. It’s called the automobile.

God’s message

I am so sick and tired of people bashing Trump and blaming him for this epidemic. Did you ever stop to think that maybe God is trying to tell us something?

Thanks, sort of

If you lost your job, your savings or a loved one to COVID-19, thank Trump for that, not the check that Congress gave you by increasing our national debt.

In it together

I saw that the socialists in California are going to give $500 each to the illegal immigrants of the hard-earned American taxpayers’ money. Well, they are so generous, I wonder if all of the citizens in California would be willing to forgo their $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to help people in other countries? After all, we’re all in this together. ... The United States cannot be the police of the world, nor the bank of the world.