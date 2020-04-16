Hard times

I have just one thing to say to the prisoner in the paper complaining about the conditions: If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Think again

Give us a break. Really? You’re going to increase the sewer rate 3% while all of these people are out of a job? Think again.

Editor’s note: The city is exploring options of absorbing the added sewer costs without a rate increase.

Save lives

President Donald Trump needs to kick his big king ego to the curb and quit denying and lying and start doing everything he can to save the lives of the people of the United States. We, the people, need to listen to the health professionals and not Trump.

What we want

The purpose of voter ID is not to have every illegal who crosses the border from unknown countries vote while not being a citizen. Voter fraud can run rampant with mail-in ballots, with made-up names and addresses, and can cause chaos in an election.

Give it time

With all of these shortages we keep seeing, I keep thinking I will see people losing weight, but I haven’t seen it happen yet.

Extreme case

There’s a lot of assessing going on in the media about whether the president can maintain the lockdown or the governors can do what they want to do. This is a very precarious situation. What happens if martial law goes into effect? All of your Constitutional rights go out the window. Be very careful, people.

Embarrassed

The guest column on April 14 was embarrassing. That man is not a doctor, and opening the country without scientific evidence will kill thousands.

Editor’s note: We believe it’s important to listen to medical professionals and scientists, but opinions on this page will not be limited to those with an M.D.

It’s a riddle

It makes you wonder what’s been going on in the school district when children cannot read cursive. I have 12-year-old and 16-year-old grandchildren and neither of them can read my clock on the wall because it’s Roman numerals.

Lunacy

When I went to work, my boss handed me a mask made by inmates. He told me it wasn’t clean, and to wash it before I bring it back to work to use it. I don’t know what’s going on in this country, but I can’t wait to vote everyone in charge of all this lunacy out of office.

What’s up?

Is anything going to go in where the closed Red Lion hotel is, or are they just going to let it fall apart like the Trail Theater is doing? I’d like to know.