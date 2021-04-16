Top notch

I live in the south end and I just want to complement our mail carrier. She is so kind and thoughtful to pick up my newspaper each day and leave it on top of my mailbox. She knows that I have been injured and it’s hard for me to bend down and pick it up. Thank you very much, and I hope all mail carriers are just as kind.

Just comply

Once again, the media needs to stop playing the narrative that Black men are being killed by cops. If young Black men would follow the directions of arresting officers, they would not be shot. This is not a cop problem.

The law won

All of these tragic outcomes between the African-American community and the police could have been avoided if they had only obeyed the commands of the police. But they’re not going to. I’m sorry, but I was taught a long time ago not to fight with the police.

A technicality

It is tiring to listen to people say the voter fraud lawsuits were thrown out due to “lack of evidence.” They were not; they were dismissed for technical reasons.

Saber rattling

I see where Russia’s messing with Ukraine. I think the United Nations, all those countries together, should just go over and devastate Russia. To hell with Putin, he ain’t nobody.

Go to Delaware

If I was the governor of Texas or Arizona, I would drive all the illegal aliens out to Biden’s home state in Delaware. Let the people who elected him deal with it.

Voter ID

In Georgia, it seems that registering to vote and producing a voter ID at the polls is considered racist. If I have this straight, I don’t understand it. Why would this be seen as a racist action? We’ve been doing this for years in Missouri. It works better than any system we’ve ever had. I thought they did it everywhere, but apparently we were wrong. Apparently in Georgia they came from all over the United States and voted.

Editor’s note: A photo ID is accepted but not required to vote in Missouri, because of recent court rulings.

Kein Wind

As a retiree of Boehringer Ingelheim — I worked there for almost 40 years — I hope they don’t depend 100% on wind power. I hope they keep their connection to the old coal-fires plant. You know, wind doesn’t blow all the time.