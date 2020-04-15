All wet

Not to rain on your parade, but I believe they moved the city basketball games to Missouri Western in 1972.

Question of scale

I see where the media has shown that we’ve outdone Italy as far as deaths, and probably Spain, too. Why doesn’t the News-Press show a picture of the United States and compare it with the size of Italy or the size of Spain? People would understand better. They’re still thinking that we’re surpassing Italy, but Italy’s a lot smaller and so is Spain.

Question on cuts

We need to question the plans to eliminate programs at MWSU. Let’s not let someone who has been here less than one year decimate an educational institution that our community fought for, supported and cherished for over 100 years.

An exception, maybe?

I wonder if all the folks out there who are against socialism will be standing at their mailbox, waiting for their free $1,200 check from the government.

No delivery

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are wanting to change the national vote to mail-in ballots. Under no circumstances should this ever be allowed. We saw in California back in 2018 the way the Democrats canvassed votes. Do not allow this on a national level.

Invisible creature

I just want to say something about the virus. This invisible creature has taken over the world. It has taken our freedom, telling us what we can do and can’t do. I haven’t had someone telling me what I have to do since I was married 63 years ago, and this invisible creature has taken over us. And the only way we’re going to get through that is through God.

A waste

I find it kind of amazing that a person can go on unemployment and then the government is going to pay them with this stimulus package $600 a week. That gives them more than some of these people ever made in their life. It looks like a waste of the taxpayers’ money to me.

Thank the president

This is in reply to “Can’t understand:” If you’re really tired of people supporting President Donald Trump now, you’re going to be totally exhausted when November rolls around. And by the way, you might want to say, “Thank you, Mr. President” when you receive your stimulus check.