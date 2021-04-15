Stay alive

If anyone is stopped by an officer for a violation of anything, all they have to do is cooperate and everyone will stay alive.

Back in the day

It amazes me that Democrats are crying racism, saying we’re going back to Jim Crow days. Do people not know who was against desegregation? Our illustrious president, Joe Biden. Some people have lost their jobs for things they’ve said in the past. Not the Democrats, evidently.

Obey the law

I wonder if people would obey policemen’s orders to stop, or get out of their car, or whatever, would there be less killings? If people would obey the law, this wouldn’t happen.

Change the channel

Who would have ever thought we’d be watching on TV from our own homes the destruction of our country, piece by piece. This is what happens when people have an excess of everything and keep demanding more.

A new low

I hope the Republican politicians fight with every ounce of strength they have to hold back this effort by the liberals to expand the Supreme Court just to get their way. I think there is no low that these Democrats won’t go to.

He was a sub

I am a former educator in the St. Joseph School District, and Ken Reeder was a substitute, not a staff member.

Enough of that

The Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. I think it’s time the American people stood up and told them we’ve had enough of their power grabs, we won’t live under a dictatorship. Either leave the Supreme Court alone or get out of office, or we’ll get you out of office.

What’s different?

A Black resisting arrest for outstanding warrants tries to flee and is accidentally shot and killed by a cop, and people riot. In another state, a white without a criminal record is accidentally shot and killed by a cop, but the press barely covers it and people don’t riot. Why? Something to think about.

Both are bad

In response to “It’s history:” It doesn’t matter if it’s fascism communism, or socialism. None of these are good for the United States.