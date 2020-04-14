Dead letter box

You know, if the Democrats ever got where we could vote totally by mail, they’d have to issue addresses to cemeteries because that’s where most of their votes come from.

Pull together

Well, I have to say I was extremely disappointed in “It’s your call” Monday morning. All the people bashing President Donald Trump and slandering him. It was sad, especially on the heels of Easter weekend. I know that people get angry, and they look for reasons to scream and yell and holler. But maybe they should consider we should try to pull together as people despite politics and not say outrageous things.

Back to work

We need to get the country up and running and people back to work. There are lots of diseases that killed millions of people — HIV and AIDS-related deaths, Ebola and quite a few others. If people don’t start working and earning an income, everyone’s going to lose everything they own, and we will be a third-world country.

In the Navy

The captain of the USS Roosevelt was not fired. He was simply reassigned to another post. Maybe you should educate yourself.

The horror

As Americans die by the thousands, Trump gloats about what a huge, rapt television audience he has. I think this is a horrifying failure of basic humanity and people better wake up and see it.

Per capita

About this virus: Do you people not realize that China will never tell us the truth about how many people are sick or dying over there? And do you not realize that Italy has 60 million people, and the United States has 328 million people? So it stands to reason that more people in the United States are going to die. Just use your head.

Lost art

I’ve discovered my grandchildren can’t read cursive writing. So when I write to them, I need to write in print.

New curriculum

In years past, students learned cursive in second grade, but not now. Education isn’t like it used to be.

Academic focus

I just finished reading Missouri Western President Matt Wilson’s guest column. And he says that we need to “focus on our core strengths,” as he put it. And I’m wondering, although I love Chiefs Camp and I love the Chiefs, is that really focusing on our core strengths?