It’s history

A short time ago the call “History repeats” could have very well been written by the other side. It could have been written from a Democrat to a Republican administration. There’s only one definite difference that if it had been written in that way there would have been knowledge that Hitler and fascism is not the same as communism.

Need for cops

Some of these radical Democrat Congress people need to have a mental health exam. It’s obvious they are crazy. No more policing, do away with the cops. Hey, stupid — the cops are the only thing standing between us and the bad guys. Can’t you figure that out?

An educator?

Somebody please show me where Ken Reeder has been an educator. He has not worked with any school district for more than 30 years. So why would you put that he’s a educator?

Only somewhat

I seldom have a problem with the News-Press clarifications in It’s your call, but this time you were too far off base. Hitler was the leader of the National Socialist Workers Party. He may have been somewhat of a fascist, but he was more than anything a socialist. And socialist is just another word for communist.

Editor’s note: It’s just a word. In terms of action, Hitler and the Nazis outlawed socialism, executed communists and launched a destructive war against the Soviet Union.

Your problem

All these undocumented and illegal migrants in this country are from Joe Biden. Donald Trump had everything under control. This is Biden’s problem. The Democrat party created this mess. They should be taking care of these kids, not pawning them off on states who don’t want them. They are the ones responsible for them.

Do something

Could the city look into doing something with both of those Kmart buildings? Even if it was to bring something in for the young kids, grade school and high school? It’s much needed and those buildings are just rotting.

A warning

Congratulations to Savannah High School for maintaining their ‘Savages”— but watch out Central. We’re coming for you next.

Lots of help

I see school expenses have gone up. We closed several schools in recent years; you would think we wouldn’t need so many teachers, and assistant principals, and helpers for the teachers.