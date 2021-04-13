Broke and broker

The saying used to be, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Now if it ain’t broke, Biden will break it.

Money pit

I see Joe Biden wants to send a lot of cash to the Central American governments all the people are fleeing from. Those leaders of those countries are the ones that have pretty much destroyed those countries, which is why the people are leaving. But, heck, let’s just take a few billion of our tax dollars and give it to those crooks.

D.C. trip

I’d like to comment about the Iowa governor declining to take the migrant children. She probably doesn’t want the financial burden it’s going to put on her state. I think the best thing to do with a lot of these children would be to take them to Washington, D.C., and let Uncle Joe, Nancy, Chuck and AOC have some of them.

History happens

Does the St. Joseph School District qualify to take advantage of historic preservation tax credits when it comes to the three high schools, considering their age, their beauty and their location in town? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get some extra support to help us do what the people in the community would really like to see happen?

Editor’s note: According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which administers the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, not-for-profit entities and government entities are ineligible.

Pucker up

The idea of putting sixth- and seventh- graders in with high school students is a horrible idea for a host of reasons. The only place this is done today is in smaller, rural areas because of necessity. Robidoux and Spring Garden are newer, better looking, and more functioning than those two high schools. You can put all the lipstick you want on those buildings, but in the end they are still pigs.

Restore confidence

The St. Joe School District has some serious credibility problems, and until they fix that, they will never get anything passed as far as taxes go. It’s the same problem MoDOT has; no one has any faith in MODOT when you see six workers watching and one working. Until confidence is restored in the general public, neither one will get more money.