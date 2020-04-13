Take a break

Should the City Council approve a 3% sewer rate increase? Absolutely not. People and businesses are closed, people don’t have work because of this virus, and I think the sewers should be the last thing they think about. They don’t need to be worrying about a sewer bill now. So, I don’t think they should do that. I think they need to wait.

Scraping by

To “Form of government”: I believe the mayor’s salary is $300 a month. Try making a living and managing the city on that.

Editor’s note: The mayor makes $700 a month.

Missing in action

Missouri Western’s net financial position has dropped by $36 million over the last five years. I have one question: Where was the board during this time?

Old name

With Missouri Western dropping all those classes, will they have to revert back now to a college instead of a university? Because they added all those classes in order to get the university designation.

Editor’s note: The university designation was an act of the Missouri General Assembly.

Misplaced priorities

Saturday’s op-ed in the News-Press was about how football at the University of Missouri has been delayed because of coronavirus. Remember people — they just got done spending $98 million of taxpayer money to build luxury suites at their football stadium in Columbia. Meanwhile, roads and bridges in Northwest Missouri are crumbling and full of potholes.

Great message

A big thank you to Shawn Harper for his beautiful message of Easter letter.

Lights on

The school board keeps yelling about needing more money. Who’s the damn genius behind leaving the lights on on the playing fields at night? That’s just more money spent.

Editor’s note: The lights were turned on for 20 minutes at stadiums across the country to recognize the opportunities that the class of 2020 lost this year because of virus-related school shutdowns.

Website concerns

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden had three years to develop a website for Obamacare. The website crashed numerous times and took months to get running right. It is frightening to think of them trying to handle a pandemic.