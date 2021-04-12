Biden’s agenda

Since 1869, there have been nine Supreme Court justices. The only reason Biden wants more is so he can add more liberal judges so he can further destroy our country.

World of cones

Has the highway department run out of storage space, or are they just showing off how many cones they have? Highway 36 East has been divided from 20th Street to I-29 for months. There’s been nowhere near that much construction going on.

History repeats

Watching things going on in Washington reminds me of another time in history. It was in Germany, when Hitler took over and communism took over everything. They took all the freedoms away from people. It’s going to be another Nazi Germany if we don’t do something. All you Democrats out there, wake up, and get rid of Nancy Pelosi and some of those other phonies in there.

Editor’s note: A point of clarification, Hitler was a fascist and not a communist.

Just go home

Biden has no idea how to deal with the children at the border, so he pushes it onto Harris, and she has no idea how to deal with it. So why don’t they just put them on buses, send them back to the country they came from and tell them to go home? That would be the easy thing to do, but no, they have to leave them all down there.

Smiling and lying

On Oct. 13, 2020, candidate Biden said he was not a fan of packing the Supreme Court. So now he’s created an executive commission to do Supreme Court reform — a liberal way to describe court packing. He is the consummate, lifelong liar-in-chief.

Foster solution?

A lot of people are saying there are lots of Americans who will take in these children coming into our country. Well, sure there is. They’ll take them as foster children and the government will pay them to take care of them.