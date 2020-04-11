Two days

I understand about cutting a couple of days out of the paper because of the economy right now. But not Saturday and Wednesday. Saturday is our weekend for we old people, and Wednesday is the ad days for the grocery stores. Monday would be better because it’s only about three sheets anyway, and take out maybe Thursday, but not Saturday and Wednesday. Just my thoughts.

Form of government

I’m calling in regard to the city manager position. I have a couple of questions concerning the issue. Number one, why does the city of St. Joseph need one? Why can’t the mayor do his job as well as manage the city? And I’m a firm believer that what the city pays for a manager should be divided among the police and firemen and city employees.

Editor’s note: St. Joseph has had a council-manager form of government since 1982. That’s because St. Joseph voters, in an election, approved a City Charter that created a form of government that utilizes a professional city manager who runs day-to-day operations and serves at the discretion of the council.

Crew comes first

The only thing the captain of the USS Roosevelt did was try to save the people under his command. And I don’t understand why he was fired for it.

Give it to him

Hey, if you’re so happy with Bruce Woody’s dedication to our city, and with him quitting this job and leaving and taking money with him, how about you give him that money instead of taking it out of my tax dollars? Anybody who quits their job should never be handed money.

Up next

Heaven forbid that NextEra wind energy takes over Evergy, formerly KCP&L electrical service. This would be a disaster for our community.

A choice to vote

This is in regard to the voting in Wisconsin. The people were given a choice. Now they are being condemned for that choice. Will somebody please make up his or her mind? We’re given a choice and we take it. They didn’t have to go vote. So let’s make up our mind whether you want people to have choices or not.