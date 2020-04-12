Epic failure

To “Anarchy in the USA,” the president of the United States votes by mail-in ballot. So does the military. You might want to reconsider your opinion here on anarchy at its worst. Also, many states only have mail-in ballots. The reason President Trump does not want to have a mail-in ballot in the November election is because he fears that no GOP would ever be elected again. And he’s probably right, considering the epic failure that the last three years have been.

A real pity

What’s the matter with the City Council in St. Joseph, Missouri? People are out of work, businesses are closed and you’re thinking about raising the sewer rate, which is already astronomical. What a pity we have such people in charge.

Money tree

In regard to It’s Your Call letters and News-Press articles on saving programs at MWSU, no one has addressed where the money will come from to continue these programs.

Damage is done

Bernie Sanders may never be president. But what he accomplished in a short time is quite remarkable. He convinced millions of Americans that socialism is a good thing, which history shows over and over is a lie. He has done great and likely irreparable damage to our country.

Failed path

This message is for Brian Myers. You remind me of Hillary Clinton; she called everybody a “basket of deplorables” when they voted for Trump. See where that got her?

Can’t understand

I’m really tired of people supporting Trump. He’s a buffoon and he has not done a tremendous job. He was a denier of the coronavirus up until it hit us and now he doesn’t want to help the states. I don’t understand anyone who thinks Trump is a wonderful president.

Party policy

Just maybe a mail-in votes would give every eligible voter a chance to vote. It’s common knowledge Republicans are making it harder and harder for some people to vote. Democrats want to make it easier for people to vote. Every eligible voter should have their vote count. Shouldn’t Republicans care about making it easier to vote?

Patriotic masks

We have a national emergency right now where people ought to be wearing face masks. I go into stores and there’s a lot of people who aren’t wearing face masks. There’s no reason for that. You can get them lots of places or over the internet. Be patriotic. Wear a face mask.