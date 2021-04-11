Outright racism

There was an article in Thursday’s News-Press, and the title says it all. “Target to spend more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses.” This is outright racism against white people. If the title had said “white-owned” businesses, Target would have hell to pay. They’d likely be boycotted.

Necessary information

Helen Brock-Thurston’s letter said that she gets all her necessary information from our local media. If that’s the case, then she knows nothing about the Biden family’s dealings with foreign countries, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell who was caught sleeping with a Japanese spy, and the New York governor who is being accused by nine women of sexual assault. No one in the media in this town will report that.

Editor’s note: Christine Fang is an alleged Chinese spy. The United States has maintained good relations with the Japanese government since the end of World War II.

Out of their pockets

Thank the Lord this terrible plan for the schools failed. We got rid of three incumbents, and we would have gotten rid of all of them if we could, and the superintendent. It wasn’t the taxes so much as the mess they were making of all the schools. They should have used all this money they spent on surveys to fix up existing schools. How many thousands of dollars have they spent, and who gave them the authority to spend our money so foolishly? I think it should come out of their pockets.

Happen to be Black

I wonder if Major League Baseball has realized that some of those “horrible” business owners they are punishing in Georgia happen to be Black.

What will he talk about

When everyone gets vaccinated for the virus, what will the senile old man in the White House have to talk about then?

How in the world

If the death penalty doesn’t stop murderers, how in the world will gun laws stop gun purchases?

Amazing and logical

As a retired SJSD teacher, director, and administrator, may I offer this comment? A tremendous suggestion was made in It’s your call: Add Spring Garden to Benton, Truman to Central, and Robidioux to Lafayette. That was an amazing and logical solution to our local dilemma. And the savings of $10-12 million a year is very conservative. It would likely be much, much more. Finally, a common-sense solution.

All about racism

“Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children.” I bet she got a call from the big kahuna, the insurrectionist Donnie Trump, and he told them not to even think about helping those poor kids out. And guess what? She listened. It’s all about racism.

Just don’t get it

It’s obvious that President Biden and the Democrats just don’t get it. It doesn’t matter what kind of laws you enact on guns. Criminals don’t obey the law. All you’re going to do is punish honest people who haven’t hurt anybody. But they don’t care. The goal is to strip the whole country of any firearms, and they’ll try their best to get it done.