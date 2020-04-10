Seven months

President Donald Trump was told back in January that this is going to happen, but he said there’s only been 15 cases in one day, and it’s going to disappear. Now he’s trying to lie and say he didn’t know in January. Boy, I’m ready for November to get here so we can get rid of him.

Personal interest?

Yeah, I’ve been hearing that Trump has a stock in that malaria drug that he’s been hawking. I don’t know if that’s true or not. Could the paper find out for me please?

Editor’s note: The New York Times reports that Trump has a small personal stake in Sanofi, the French drug company that produces the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. This is most likely through an international stock mutual fund in a family holding.

Amazing

I find it absolutely amazing that Mosaic isn’t saying anything about the predicament we’re in and trying to ease people’s minds.

Editor’s note: Mosaic Life Care’s leadership has held various press briefings on the outbreak and releases an update on local cases every day.

Ouch

I, for one, will vote for Councilman Brian Myers when he runs again. He’s telling it like it is. There are a lot of ignorant people out there who have no concern for anyone else. You know, sometimes the truth hurts.

Go to guy

Why aren’t you interviewing the mayor? Why are you interviewing a City Council member, Mr. Myers, all the time? Either you interview other council members or go to the mayor. He is our mayor.

Expensive lesson

I see some callers have started to complain about the price of toilet paper. Perhaps it should be just called the price of not being prepared at all. Also, I seem to remember a previous president who always said “if you want people to do less of something, you make it more expensive.” Make gas more expensive, cigarettes more expensive, alcohol more expensive. Well, if you want them to buy less toilet paper, up the price.

Play ball

I see where Missouri Western is making cuts to academic programs but none to the athletic programs. Kind of shows you where their priorities lie.

Top 10 list

I wish the News-Press would list the top 10 countries in the world with the most cases of COVID-19. The United States is No. 1, and they have almost three times as many as the No. 2 country. This was because Trump was late to the game.

Editor’s note: According to the World Health Organization, the highest number of cases are: 1, United States. 2, Spain. 3, Italy. 4, Germany. 5, China. 6, France. 7, Iran. 8, United Kingdom. 9, Turkey. 10, Belgium. China and Iran are believed to have underreported their official figures.