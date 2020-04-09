Rising temperature

Yesterday I went to work, had to go up into an office and watch a movie on how to take a temperature with a monitor that the state has paid a lot of money for. It fits on your head and goes down your neck. And I really don’t see the need for that. Because I’m 67 years old. I’ve had diabetes, high blood pressure, open heart surgery. I don’t see why I have to be up there with a bunch of people passing around the thermometer to take my temperature to see if I’m able to go to work. I tell you one thing, the governor is not going to be one of those on my list to vote for again.

Learning lessons

In response to Lenore Skenazy’s column in Tuesday’s paper: I think there’s a possibility she’s very right that this country will actually benefit from this horrible virus. Perhaps people will realize two and a half days’ worth of food and massive debt aren’t a great plan. Perhaps they’ll learn the backyard is someplace to go other than when dad’s barbecuing. Perhaps.

Sad state

The governor of Wisconsin tried to cancel in-person voting and was overruled by the state Supreme Court, made up mostly of Republicans. How sad under President Donald Trump’s influence people are more worried about retaining their office than the lives of the voters.

Gigantic

Can anyone tell me what the enormous structure on the south side of Pickett Road near Riverside Road and the walking trail is going to be?

No security

The fastest way to lose your job in the Trump administration is to tell the truth.

Essential haircut

You know, in regard to business closings in St. Joseph, and the decision to make some essential and some not essential, I think I would choose rather to have a barber shop than an Army surplus store. Does that make sense to anybody?

Lethal weapon

I would like to remind the people who are comparing what the captain of the USS Roosevelt did to what Teddy Roosevelt did with the round-robin letter. Teddy Roosevelt wasn’t in command of a machine that has the capability to start World War III. Maybe you should think a little bit.