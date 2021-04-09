Programming complete

This new program that the Democrats are going to pass is nothing but more welfare. They are trying to ruin this country so they can do everything their way. People have been programmed for years toward socialism, and here we go.

Read the law

I am sick of the hypocrisy in sports. The NFL, MLB, they have contracts with China and yet they try to say they are pulling out of Georgia because of “voter suppression.” How ridiculous. If you would read the law, you would know it’s not voter suppression.

Armed with votes

We do not need guns to overturn our tyrannical government. We are armed with a vote.

Pantry question

I live in Gallatin, Missouri. We used to get a mobile food pantry program at a local church here, but we haven’t for months. Other small towns around us do get the program and the food. Can someone please give me the number of Second Harvest so we can find out how Gallatin can also receive this program?

Editor’s note: The main number for Second Harvest Community Food Bank is 816-364-3663.

Who’s last?

Baseball has started and we don’t have any idea who is in first or last place. Can you please put the standings and box scores in the paper?

They blew it

Every day I get mail from the Republicans wanting money to defeat Pelosi and her agenda. Well, they had their chance with Trump, and very few of them would help him. Why should I help them? We had a good president and they blew it.

Rethink it

I just want to express my frustration about the I-29/229 bridge. I think the mayor and our City Council need to rethink that. Check with the local businesses — a lot of produce and other business comes from Iowa and Nebraska because of that road. You’ve got a lot of traffic that comes up I-29 and 229 to get to the south end business district. They need to realize how much business comes to St. Joe because of that highway.

Editor’s note: While the mayor and the council have input, the final decision may be up to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

How does it work?

You know, I must be dumber than a box of rocks, but I would just love for someone to sit down and explain to me how Georgia’s new voting law restricts voting.

Consumer choices

I have an idea. I have something that we can all get behind. How can we push to get competition for Suddenlink?